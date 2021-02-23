Construction of 38 Streets in Siem Reap Province 18 Percent Complete

The construction of 38 streets with a total length of about 108 kilometres in the city of Siem Reap province is 18 percent complete.

The update was shared by the Ministry of the Public Works and Transport (MPWT) following the inspection visit of Senior Minister and Minister of MPWT H.E. Sun Chanthol to the construction sites yesterday.

H.E. Sun Chanthol underlined that the quality roads can only be achieved through a strong collaboration among all stakeholders.

With an estimated cost of about US$150 million, the construction, launched on Nov. 30, 2020 under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, is expected to end later this year.

Once the construction is finished, Siem Reap will become a smart and potential tourism city set by the Royal Government as a core national development zone and a cultural, historical and natural tourism destination.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press