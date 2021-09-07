Construction of First Deep Port Terminal Rescheduled for Next Year

The construction of the first phase of deep water port terminal of listed Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS) has been delayed till next year and is set to complete by 2025, according to the port’s senior official.

The deep port terminal of 350 metre long with a water depth of 14.50 metres can handle container vessels of 13 metre deep, and medium-sized vessels with a capacity of 5,000 TEUs.

The construction had previously been scheduled to start in mid-2021.

“The postponement of construction is due to slower-than-planned layout design,” Mr. Thay Rithy, Deputy Director General of Sihanoukville Autonomous Port told AKP on Monday. “The construction is rescheduled for mid-2022.”

The US$218 million project has been developed under the Official Development Assistance (ODA) from Japan.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press