Construction of New Airport in Siem Reap Province 35 Percent Completed

The construction of New Angkor International Airport now has achieved 35 percent since the groundbreaking on Mar. 15 this year, and it is scheduled to complete by 2023.

The update was shared by H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) when inspecting the construction site of the new Angkor International Airport recently, according to Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd.

H.E. Mao Havannall appreciated the Angkor International Airport Investment (Cambodia) Co., Ltd. for ensuring the construction process despite some challenges.

He added that by 2023, the new airport will bring in more tourists and contribute positively to the household economy of the locals as well as Cambodia’s growth at large.

The new international airport is located 51 kilometres to the southeast of Siem Reap provincial city and covers an area of about 700 hectares.

The entire project includes the construction of new 4E runways, taxiways, airside stations, new terminal buildings, airport ancillary projects, and supporting facilities such as municipal and special highways.

The first phase of the project will allow accommodation capacity for about 7 million passengers, and a long-term plan will allow the handling capacity of 20 million passengers.

The new airport is estimated to cost around US$880 million with the investment period of 50 years.

Currently, Cambodia has three international airports and three new airports under construction, including this one.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press