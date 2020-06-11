Construction of US$2 Billion Norea Island Satellite Started in Full Swing

A construction of Koh Norea (Norea Island) satellite city of Phnom Penh worth approximately US$2 billion is beginning in full swing.

The update was shared recently by Mr. Touch Samnang, Deputy Director of Overseas Cambodia Investment Corporation (OCIC) with local media.

Stretching from Koh Norea to Kean Svay district of Kandal province, the construction of a 100-hectare Koh Norea satellite city is expected to take three years to complete.

As part of the project, Mr. Touch Samnang continued, the design of another bridge connecting from Koh Pich city (diamond island city) to Koh Norea city has been completed using Khmer style.

The bridge construction will cost about US$50 million, the company’s deputy director emphasised, adding that once completed, it will further ease commutation from the National Road No. 1 to Phnom Penh capital and vice versa.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press