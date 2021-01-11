Construction Progress of 38 Roads in Siem Reap Province Reviewed

Ministry of Public Works and Transports (MPWT) has reviewed the construction progress of 38 streets in Siem Reap city, Siem Reap province with technical officials and relevant parties.

The meeting, taken place in Siem Reap on Friday last week, was chaired by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of MPWT.

The meeting listened to presentations, facing problems and requests in order to find solutions and recommendations to ensure high-quality standard of the 38 roads.

H.E. Sun Chanthol suggested collaboration between all stakeholders so that the construction will complete as planned with high quality.

With an estimated cost of about US$150 million, the construction project began on Nov. 30, 2020 under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

Once the construction finished, Siem Reap will become a smart and potential tourism city set by the Royal Government as a core national development zone and a cultural, historical and natural tourism destination.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press