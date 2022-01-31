Continu, the World’s First Learning Amplification Platform™, Secures $13.5M in Funding

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Continu.com, the world’s first Learning Amplification Platform™, announced the closing of a $13.5 million Series A investment led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from existing investors Reformation Partners and Geoffrey T. Barker, Chairman of Smartsheet.

Continu plans to leverage the investment to expand on its vision of reimagining the future of workplace learning by scaling its product offerings and expanding its global team.

With the growing need for workplace learning, Continu is driven to innovate and transform the way companies train and develop their teams, customers, and partners. Continu’s modern Learning Amplification Platform™ enables teams of any size to create a learning culture, author content, integrate with modern tools, measure training effectiveness, and scale to any audience.

“As the war for talent increases, it has never been more important for companies to upskill and develop their teams as well as enable their customers. With this new round of capital, we’re excited to bring Continu to even more organizations as we expand both our product offerings and our teams. We’ve always built products centered around the needs of our customers and this new investment will allow us to move even faster to meet their growing needs,” said Scott Burgess, CEO of Continu.

Some of the world’s most recognizable brands use Continu, including Slack, GoPro, Impossible Foods, OneMedical, Upwork, and many others. Continu has seen 200% year-over-year revenue growth and its team has grown over 400% in 2021.

“Continu’s impressive growth – both in revenue and team members – speaks volumes to its mission-critical product that is solving real pain points for its customers,” added Stephanie Schneider, Partner at Five Elms. “We are excited to partner with Continu and double down on the company’s commitment to delivering a high-quality product to its customers while attracting and retaining best-in-class talent.”

“Continu is so compelling because it powers learning both inside and outside an organization,” added David Rogg, Partner at Reformation Partners. “Major enterprises sign up with Continu for an internal use case, and thanks to the robustness of the software, quickly expand to make Continu the learning system-of-record for external stakeholders as well. This enables Continu to reach a wide population of end users, well beyond the four walls of their clients.”

As Continu looks to scale its team, the company is dedicated to maintaining its remote-first culture. “Given our mission to be the single source of truth for learning within organizations, Continu is dedicated to attracting and developing world-class talent and continuing to build our highly collaborative, winning culture,” said Scott Burgess.

About Continu

Continu is the World’s First Learning Amplification Platform™ helping enterprises take workplace learning to the next level. As a software as a service (SaaS) platform, Continu helps companies with training internal and external users, learning automation, content authoring, and real-time training measurement.

About Five Elms

Five Elms Capital is a leading growth investor in world-class software businesses that users love. Five Elms provides capital and resources to help companies accelerate growth and further cement their role as industry leaders. Five Elms maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in the best software platforms globally.

