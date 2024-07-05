“Cooperative volunteers doing good deeds with heart” in honor of His Majesty the King



Bangkok, 5 July – The Director-General of the Cooperative Promotion Department led the department’s personnel in public service activities under the project ‘Cooperatives volunteer to do good with their hearts to honor His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty’s 6th cycle birthday anniversary on 28 July 2024’ at Wat Intharawihan Royal Monastery, Bang Khun Phrom Subdistrict, Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok.

The Department of Cooperative Promotion, represented by the Agricultural Cooperative Development Division and Farmer Groups, the Office of the Department Secretary, the Bangkok Cooperative Promotion Office, Area 1, and the Administrative System Development Group, jointly organized a ‘Public Service’ activity at Wat Intharawihan, Royal Monastery or Wat Luang Pho To, to express loyalty and honor His Majesty the King on the auspicious occasion of His Majesty the King’s 6th Cycle Birthday Anniversary on July 28, 2024.

Mr. Wisit Srisuwan, Director-General of the Cooperative Promotion Depart

ment, said that today, approximately 200 personnel of the department came to perform public services for the community and society under the project ‘Cooperatives volunteer to do good with their hearts by cleaning the area of Wat Intharawihan, Royal Monastery’. They received support from the Phra Nakhon District Office for water trucks for cleaning, which shows the cooperation between the temple, government agencies and the cooperative movement to preserve Buddhism and develop the community.

At the same time, the donations made by the department’s personnel were also made to Phra Sobhon Thammawong, the abbot of Wat Intharawihan, a royal temple.

Mr. Wisit said that the public service activities under the project ‘Cooperatives volunteer to do good with their hearts’ will be carried out continuously every month in 2024 to allow the personnel of the Department of Cooperative Promotion to continue doing good with their hearts to benefit society.

In addition, the department also organizes public service activiti

es in the development of water resources in various cooperative settlements by dredging sediment to increase water storage capacity, taking care of forests in cooperative settlements, and helping and bringing happiness to underprivileged children.

For the important activities that the Cooperative Promotion Department has carried out to honor His Majesty the King is the ‘Good Savings Cooperative, Happy’ which invites the department’s personnel and cooperative members nationwide to save money by depositing their savings in the cooperative, which is to create savings discipline for a stable life.

Activities under the project ‘Cooperatives do good deeds with heart’ are to bring the royal intention of ‘continuing, preserving and developing’ to build immunity in life and promote compassion in society, according to His Majesty the King’s wish for all groups of people to have a good quality of life forever

Source: Thai News Agency