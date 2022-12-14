Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners is awarded 500-600 MW offshore wind in Taiwan

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its fund Copenhagen Infrastructure IV (CI IV), has been allocated 500-600 MW of capacity in the first round of the Taiwan’s Round 3 Zonal Development offshore wind auction.

On 14 December 2022 it was announced that CI IV’s Fengmiao offshore wind project, located ~35km off the coast of Taichung City in the Western part of Taiwan, was awarded 500-600 MW capacity for grid connection in 2027. Final capacity is subject to government announcement expected later in the month. CIP expects to start construction works on Fengmiao in 2025 and the project to start operations in 2027.

Partner in Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Thomas Wibe Poulsen says, “We are very pleased with the awarded grid allocation to Fengmiao and we look forward to extending our contribution to Taiwan’s energy transition policy. Taiwan is a key offshore wind market for CIP, and Fengmiao further enhances our existing portfolio in Taiwan. We will now accelerate our efforts to finalize the procurement and offtake arrangements to support our final investment decision.”

CIP entered Taiwan’s offshore wind market in 2017 and Fengmiao is CIP’s third offshore wind project in Taiwan. In April 2018 CIP was awarded ~900MW capacity across two projects which are currently under construction: the 595MW Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farm and the 298MW Zhong Neng offshore wind farm, the latter a joint venture between CI IV and China Steel Corporation (CSC).

“Since entering Taiwan, we have worked alongside the Taiwanese government and local companies to develop and mature the local supply chains, and we remain faithful that the Taiwan government will soon announce an administrative contract which properly addresses the complexity and encourages the execution and on-time delivery of Round 3 projects,” says Mr. Poulsen.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focuses on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages ten funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 19 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 135 international institutional investors. CIP will accelerate its role in the global energy transition and aim to have EUR 100 billion under management in green energy investments in 2030. CIP has approximately 400 employees and 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.dk

