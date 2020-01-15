Court Begins Trial of Kem Sokha on Treason Charge

Phnom Penh Municipal Court this morning kicked off the trial of former President of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha on treason charge.

Mr. Kem Sokha arrived at the court at around 7:30 am while the hearing started at 8:00 am until noon. It will resume at 2:30 pm.

Mr. Kem Sokha was arrested and imprisoned at a detention centre on Sept. 3, 2017 under allegations of treason.

On Nov. 16, 2017, his party was dissolved by the Supreme Court of Cambodia on charge of conspiracy with foreigners to topple the government, and 118 of its members, including Mr. Kem Sokha, were banned from politics for five years.

On Sept. 10, 2018, more than a year after his arrest, he was sent from the detention centre to be placed under house arrest.

On Nov. 10, 2019, he was released from house arrest for humanitarian reason to remain in the comfort of his home with his family under court surveillance.

