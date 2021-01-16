COVID-19: 10 New Infections Reported

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia this morning reported 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the tally to 436.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the new positive cases aged from 19 to 36 years old are all Cambodian migrant workers returning from Thailand. They all have been admitted to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 436 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 311 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 12 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Jordanian.

At the same time, a COVID-19 patient has recovered. The 21-year-old cured case is a Cambodian migrant worker coming back from Thailand on Jan. 1. She has been allowed to be discharged from Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered cases in Cambodia thus rose to 382, with zero death recorded.

