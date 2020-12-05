COVID-19: 10 Positive Cases Detected on Dec. 4 Alone

AKP Phnom Penh, On Friday alone, Cambodia detected ten positive cases the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which four are imported and six are related to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak).

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, three of the four imported cases are a Cambodian and two Americans arriving in Cambodia on Nov. 20 from China. They were tested positive on their second test or the 13th day of their quarantine. The other one is American who came from the U.S. via China (Taiwan) and arrived in Phnom Penh on Dec. 4.

For the six cases related to the Nov. 28 Community Event, they all work for Petro Store on Sihanouk Blvd. Aged between 20 and 28 years old, the six staff came in contact with an infected case of the event.

The tally now rose to 345, including 226 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, and 1 Polish.

At the same time, a new recovered case was recorded, bringing the total number of cured patients to 305 or 88.41 percent of the total confirmed cases, with no fatal case.

In its press release this morning, the Ministry of Health began to reveal the identity and address of the new positive cases in order to track down as soon as possible those in contact with them so as to prevent large-scale community transmission.

In a voice clip shared yesterday evening, the Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen explained that it is not time to think about individual rights, but the right to live. “We have already disseminated the identity of those who need to be quarantined such as National Assembly President Samdech Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, his family members, and other MPs, Deputy Prime Ministers Samdech Kralahom and H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, and other ministers,” he said.

Taking the opportunity, the Ministry of Health urged proper and strict quarantine and continued respect of safety measures in order to prevent large-scale community transmission in the country.

The ministry also called on those coming in contact with the Nov. 28 Community Event to do the second test on Dec. 8 at different places: Ministry of Interior, National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh and provincial health departments.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press