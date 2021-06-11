COVID-19: 11 New Deaths, 655 New Infections, 810 New Recoveries

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 11 more lives; bringing the total fatal cases in Cambodia to 311, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health this morning.

Meanwhile, it continued, 655 new cases were reported, of which 49 are imported and the rest are community cases linked to the Feb. 20 incident.

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally now jumped to 37,321, the same source pointed out.

Fortunately, it added, the Ministry of Health recorded 810 new recoveries; the total cured patients rose to 30,617.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

