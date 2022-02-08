COVID-19: 111 More Omicron Cases Recorded

There were 111 new Omicron cases reported in Cambodia, of which 95 were locally transmitted and 16 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The COVID-19 tally thus jumped to 121,773, including 1,320 Omicron cases (788 Omicron community cases), it pointed out.

Besides, the ministry announced the recovery of 99 more patients, while zero new death was reported for 33 days in a row; therefore the total cured and death cases stood at 118,122 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press