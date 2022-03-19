COVID-19: 117 New Cases; Tally 134,889

Cambodia this morning registered 117 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, of which 108 were locally transmitted and 9 were imported.

The tally thus jumped to 134,889, including 14,436 Omicron cases (13,129 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, the ministry announced 116 new recoveries, but a new death; bringing the total cured cases and death toll in Cambodia to 130,804 and 3,050, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press