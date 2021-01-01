COVID-19: 12 More Migrant Workers from Thailand Tested Positive; Tally 378

Cambodia reported 12 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 378, the Ministry of Health pointed out in a press release made public this morning.

According to the source, the new cases were found on Cambodian migrant workers coming from Thailand. They arrived in the country between Dec. 28 and 30. They have been admitted to Battambang and Pailin Provincial Referral Hospitals.

The 378 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 256 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 10 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese.

Meanwhile, another patient has recovered; the total number of cured patients rose to 361 with no fatal case.

