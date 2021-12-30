COVID-19: 14 New Imported Cases, All Omicron

Cambodia detected 14 new cases of COVID-19, which are all imported and Omicron cases, the Ministry of Health announced in a press release issued this morning.

Cambodia’s tally now rose to 120,487, of which 19,905 were imported and nearly 50 are Omicron cases.

Besides, the ministry recorded 13 new recoveries, but a new death (non vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,907 and 3,012, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press