COVID-19: 15 New Cases, 12 New Recoveries, 4 New Deaths

Only 15 new infections of COVID-19 were recorded in Cambodia, announced the Ministry of Health in its press release this morning.

These are PCR test results, it said, adding that one of the new infections was imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

The national counts thus increased to 120,327, including 19,850 imported cases.

At the same time, there were 12 new recoveries, but 4 new deaths (3 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,680 and 2,978, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press