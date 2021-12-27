COVID-19: 15 New Cases, All Imported and Omicron Cases

The Ministry of Health officially announced the 15 new COVID-19 cases mentioned by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen yesterday evening.

They are all imported and Omicron cases, confirmed the ministry in a press release issued this morning; bringing the COVID-19 tally in Cambodia to 120,464.

At the same time, there were 13 new recoveries, but a new death (non vaccinated); the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 116,874 and 3,009, respectively.

According to the Premier, a total of 31 Omicron cases have been so far detected in Cambodia. Anyway, Samdech Techo Hun Sen re-appealed to his compatriots not to get panic, but to stick to the health safety rules, especially the Three Dos, Three Don’ts measure with highly careful and responsible spirit.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press