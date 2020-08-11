COVID-19: 15 New Imported Cases; 1 Recovered

Cambodia detected 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) – all imported, the tally thus rose to 266, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

Thirteen (13) of the new positive cases are Chinese nationals aged between 20 and 35 years old, while the other two are a 13-year-old Cambodian girl and a 48-year-old Cambodian woman. They arrived in Cambodia on Aug. 9 on two different flights from the Philippines and the U.S. (via Taiwan), respectively.

They have all been submitted to Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh. The other passengers on the same flights tested negative have been put under 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 patient has been cured. He is Cambodian of 25 years old coming from Russia via Malaysia. He has been allowed to be discharged from Kampong Speu Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice in a row. Therefore, the total number of cured cases increased to 220 or 82.71 percent of the total cases.

The 266 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 169 Cambodians, 40 French, 16 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

