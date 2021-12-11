COVID-19: 16 New Cases, 15 New Recoveries, 4 New Deaths

Cambodia reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release.

These are PCR test results, it underlined, adding that one of the new infections was imported and the rest were linked to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally thus stood at 120,343, including 19,851 imported cases.

Besides, 15 more patients have recovered, but 4 others have lost their lives due to the pandemic (3 of them have not been vaccinated); bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,695 and 2,982, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press