COVID-19: 17 More Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia this morning reported that 17 more cases had recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cured patients to 341.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, 15 of the newly recovered patients are connected the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak in Cambodia), while the other two are imported cases. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, zero new infection case of COVID-19 was detected; the tally thus remains at 362, including 241 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 9 Indonesians, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Japanese. Of them, 41 are locally transmitted community cases.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press