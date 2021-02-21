COVID-19: 17 New Cases Reported; 15 Connected to Feb. 20 Event

AKP Phnom Penh, Seventeen (17) new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Cambodia this morning; the tally thus rose to 533, pointed out a press release of the Ministry of Health.

According to the same source, 15 of the new cases are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event. They included 14 Chinese and a Vietnamese nationals aged between 24 and 41 years old.

The other two positive cases are a 43-year-old Czech woman arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 7 from the Czech Republic via South Korea and a 47-year-old Cambodian migrant worker returning from Thailand on Feb. 18.

The new patients have been admitted to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital and Chak Ang-re Health Centre in Phnom Penh, and Banteay Meanchey Provincial Referral Hospital.

The 533 confirmed cases include 347 Cambodians, 65 Chinese, 45 French, 18 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 5 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, 1 Swiss, and 1 Czech.

At the same time, three COVID-19 patients have recovered; the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom increases to 473 with no fatal case.

The new cured patients are a Nigerian and a Chinese nationals and a Cambodian migrant worker from Thailand. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The Ministry of Health took the opportunity to call on those connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event to do COVID-19 tests at Chak Ang-re Health Centre.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press