COVID-19: 18 More Imported Omicron Cases Detected

Cambodia reported 18 more imported cases of Omicron; bringing the total Omicron cases in the Kingdom to 112, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally thus jumped to 120,553.

Meanwhile, 11 more patients have recovered and no new death was recorded; the total cured and death cases stood at 116,982 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press