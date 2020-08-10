COVID-19: 2 Cured and 3 New Positive Cases Reported

Cambodia reported two new recovered cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and three new confirmed cases, said the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

According to the press release, the two cured patients are Cambodian men aged 28 and 32 years old returning home from Russia via Malaysia. They have been allowed to be discharged from Chak Angre Health Centre, Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

On the other hand, it added, the three new cases were detected on Cambodian young men living in Thbong Khmum province. They returned home from Indonesia. They were tested positive on their 4th test or the 13th day of their quarantine. They were now admitted to a referral hospital in Thbong Khmum province.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom therefore rose to 251, including 167 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani. Of them, 219 have recovered successfully or 87.25 percent of the total cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

