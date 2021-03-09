COVID-19: 21 New Recovered Patients Reported, and 49 New Positive Cases Confirmed

Cambodia registered 21 more recovered cases from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total cured patients to 538 with no fatal case, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this afternoon.

Twenty (20) of the newly-recovered patients – 17 Chinese, a Cambodian, a Japanese, and a Vietnamese – are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, while the other one is a Swiss national of 62 years old arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 4 from Switzerland via Singapore.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health confirmed the 49 new infections – an imported case and 48 community cases related to the Feb. 20 incident.

The imported case is a 50-year-old Libyan man coming from Libya and arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 7 via South Korea. The other 96 passengers on the same flight with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

On the other hand, the 48 locally transmitted cases aged between 6 to 47 years old include 28 Chinese, 19 Cambodians, and an Indonesian in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal and Prey Veng.

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 new increased to 1,060.

