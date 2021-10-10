COVID-19: 220 New Cases, but 537 New Recoveries

Cambodia this morning reported 220 new infections of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the tally to 114,571.

These are PCR test results, underlined the Ministry of Health in a press release, pointing out that most of the new cases are locally transmitted cases linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event while 17 were imported.

Besides, 537 new recoveries, but 23 new deaths were registered; the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom thus rose to 107,376 and 2,482, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 incident.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press