COVID-19: 23 More Recoveries, But 5 New Cases

Cambodia registered 23 new recoveries from COVID-19; bringing the total cured cases in the country to 133,073, said the Ministry of Health in a press release issued this morning.

Moreover, zero new death was reported; the death toll thus remains at 3,056, the source added.

But at the same time, it pointed out, five new infections of COVID-19 were announced; all are locally transmitted Omicron variant. The tally now increased to 136,251, including 15,798 Omicron cases (14,448 Omicron community cases).

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press