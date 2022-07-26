COVID-19: 24 New Cases Bring Tally to 136,612

Cambodia has announced the detection of 24 new cases of COVID-19, all of locally transmitted Omicron variant; bringing the tally to 136,612.

The figures were shared by the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning, adding that 10 more patients have successfully been cured while no new death was reported; the total recovered cases and death toll in the Kingdom thus stood at 133,408 and 3,056, respectively.

The Kingdom began to register new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, 2022 after 52 days of zero infection.

Recently, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed to his compatriots to increase their vigilance against the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – are spreading in the country.

The Premier reaffirmed that there will be no closure of towns, schools and markets, but urged once again his fellow citizens to adhere to the health safety rules, particularly the “Three Dos, Three Don’ts” measure and to get vaccinated, both the basic and booster doses.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

