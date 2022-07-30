COVID-19: 26 More Community Cases Detected

Twenty-six (26) locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, were reported this morning; bringing the tally to 136,706, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

At the same time, there were 15 new recoveries while no new death was recorded; the total recovered cases and death toll in the Kingdom thus stood at 133,469 and 3,056, respectively.

The Kingdom began to register new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, 2022 after 52 days of zero infection.

Recently, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen appealed to his compatriots to increase their vigilance against the COVID-19 pandemic as the Omicron subvariants – BA.4 and BA.5 – are spreading in the country.

The Premier reaffirmed that there will be no closure of towns, schools and markets, but urged once again his fellow citizens to adhere to the health safety rules, particularly the “Three Dos, Three Don’ts” measure and to get vaccinated, both the basic and booster doses.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press