COVID-19: 26 More Omicron Cases Detected in Cambodia

Cambodia detected 26 new cases of COVID-19, said a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning, adding that they are all Omicron cases.

Of the new infections, it pointed out, 5 were imported and 21 were locally transmitted. The COVID-19 tally in the Kingdom now increased to 121,026, including 573 Omicron cases (189 Omicron community cases).

Besides, 18 more recovered patients have been recorded, while there has been zero new COVID-19-related death for 18 days in a row; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,213 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

