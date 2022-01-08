COVID-19: 27 More Omicron Cases Detected in Cambodia

Cambodia reported 27 more Omicron cases this morning, said the Ministry of Health in a press release, adding that they are all imported cases.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally thus increased to 120,591, including 20,007 imported cases, of which 150 are of Omicron variant.

Fortunately, there were 12 new recoveries and zero new death; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,003 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press