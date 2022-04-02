COVID-19: 32 New Cases, But 132 Newly Recovered Patients, Zero New Death

Cambodia announced the detection of 32 New cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

Of the new infections, 30 were locally transmitted and 2 were imported, the source pointed out, adding that the country’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 135,714, including 15,261 Omicron cases (13,920 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, it continued, 132 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, while zero new death was reported for 8 days in a row; the total cured cases and death toll stood at 131,940 and 3,054, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

