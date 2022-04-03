COVID-19: 33 New Cases; Tally 135,747

There were 33 new community infections of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, reported in Cambodia this morning, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The country’s COVID-19 tally now increased to 135,747, including 15,294 Omicron cases (13,953 Omicron community cases).

Meanwhile, it added, 128 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, while zero new death was recorded; the total cured cases and death toll stood at 132,068 and 3,054, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press