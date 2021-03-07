COVID-19: 34 New Infections; 19 Recovered Cases

There are 34 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reported in Cambodia this morning; bringing the tally to 987.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, three of the new cases are Cambodian peacekeepers returning from their UN mission in Africa. They arrived home on Feb. 21 via India.

The other 31 cases are related to the Feb. 20 Community Event. They include 21 Chinese, 9 Cambodians, and 1 Vietnamese aged between 16 and 58 years old in Phnom Penh capital, and Preah Sihanouk, Kampong Thom, and Prey Veng provinces.

At the same time, 19 patients of COVID-19 – 16 Chinese, 2 Cambodians, and 1 Vietnamese in Phnom Penh related to the Feb. 20 Community Event – have recovered. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total recovered patients in the Kingdom thus increased to 510 with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press