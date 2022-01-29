COVID-19: 38 New Cases Reported; Tally 121,188

Cambodia’s tally of COVID-19 rose to 121,188 this morning after the detection of 38 new cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

The new infections are of Omicron variant, of which 29 were locally transmitted and the rest were imported; bringing the total Omicron cases in Cambodia to 735, including 297 Omicron community cases, it added.

At the same time, the same source said, zero COVID-19-related death were recorded for 24 days in a row while 17 more patients have successfully been cured; the death toll and total recovered cases stood at 3,015 and 117,303, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press