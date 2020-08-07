COVID-19: 4 More Cases Recovered; No New Case Reported

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced another good news as four more patients of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been successfully recovered while there is no new positive case reported.

According to the ministry’s press release, the four news cured cases are Cambodian young men returning from Russia via Malaysia. They have been allowed to be discharged from Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital after being tested negative twice consecutively.

With the 4 new recovered cases, the total number of cured patients in Cambodia rose to 214 or 88.07 percent of the total cases.

The total confirmed cases in the Kingdom remain at 243, including 160 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press