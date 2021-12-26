COVID-19: 4 New Cases, 8 New Recoveries, Zero New Death

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia's Ministry of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 this morning; the national counts increased to 120,449.

According to the ministry's press release, these are PCR test results, 3 of which were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases.

Meanwhile, 8 more patients were registered while zero new death (not vaccinated) were announced; bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,861 and 3,008, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press