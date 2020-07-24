COVID-19: 4 New Positive Cases Detected; Total Cases 202

Cambodia reported four new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 202, said the Ministry of Health in a press release made public this morning.

The new cases was found on four Cambodians, including a woman. They were among the 80 peacekeepers returning from their mission under the UN umbrella in Mali.

The total 202 confirmed cases in Cambodia include 128 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 4 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and 1 Belgian, of them 142 or 70.30 percent have been recovered.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press