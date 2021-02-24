COVID-19: 40 New Cases Detected; Tally 633

Cambodia this morning detected 40 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally rose to 633, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Two of the new cases are Chinese women of 22 and 35 years old living in Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk province. They have been found positive when they applied for a health certificate in order to return to China.

The rest, comprising of 35 Chinese, 2 Vietnamese and 1 Cambodian aged between 21 and 64 years old, are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

The total 633 confirmed cases in the Kingdom include 364 Cambodians, 144 Chinese, 45 French, 18 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 8 Vietnamese, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 2 Nigerians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, 1 Swiss, 1 Czech, and 1 Korean.

Meanwhile, another patient of COVID-19 have recovered; bringing the total cured cases in Cambodia to 476. The new recovered case is a 23-year-old Cambodian man returning from Kuwait on Feb. 1. He has been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

As of Feb. 23, 47 locations – entertainment clubs, hotels, apartments, restaurants, schools … believed to be related to the Feb. 20 Community Event have been located and temporary closed down.

Besides, all public and private schools, museums, cinemas and theatres in Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province have to be temporarily shut down for two weeks.

