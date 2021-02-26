COVID-19: 40 New Locally-transmitted Cases Detected

Cambodia this morning reported 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 40 are connected to the Feb. 20 incident, the third community outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release.

According to the source, the new locally-transmitted cases include 31 Chinese, 6 Vietnamese, 2 Cambodians, and 1 Malaysian aged between 19 and 39 years old. They live in Phnom Penh and Preah Sihanouk province.

Moreover, 4 more imported cases were detected. They are a 24-year-old Cambodian peacekeeper returning from a UN mission in Africa on Feb. 21, an Indonesian woman arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 23 from Indonesia via Singapore, and 2 Chinese women who were tested positive for the deadly virus on their second test after arriving in Cambodia on Feb. 11 from China.

The total confirmed cases in Cambodia now stood at 741, of which 477 have successfully recovered with no fatal case.

