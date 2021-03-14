COVID-19: 41 New Infections; 24 Recovered Cases Reported

Forty-one (41) new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded this morning; bringing the tally to 1,305, pointed out the Ministry of Health in a press release.

According to the source, the new cases, aged between 14 and 59 years old, are all related to the Feb. 20 Community Event, the current cluster infections in Cambodia. They include 23 Chinese, 12 Cambodians, 4 Vietnamese, and 2 Thais. 28 of them were found in Kandal province, 12 in Phnom Penh capital, and 1 in Prey Veng province.

At the same time, Cambodia registered 24 new recovered patients in their twenties and thirties – 22 Chinese and 2 Vietnamese in Preah Sihanouk province and Phnom Penh capital connected to the Feb. 20 incident. They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered cases in Cambodia thus stood at 647, with a death case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press