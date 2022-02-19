COVID-19: 414 New Daily Cases; Tally 125,201

Cambodia registered 414 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant, of which 388 were locally transmitted and 26 were imported, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The Kingdom’s COVID-19 tally thus rose to 125,201, including 4,748 Omicron cases (4,064 Omicron community cases).

At the same time, 247 new recoveries were announced, while there is no new COVID-19-related death case for one month and a half; therefore the total cured and death cases stood at 119,880 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press