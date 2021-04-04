COVID-19: 44 New Cases Detected; Tally 2,689

The Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 2,689.

The new cases include a Pakistani passenger arriving in Cambodia on Mar. 21 from South Korea and 43 locally transmitted cases who are all Cambodians aged from 2 years and 8 months old to 56 years old, pointed out the ministry’s press release.

Phnom Penh capital has the highest rate of daily new cases (25), followed by Preah Sihanouk province (17), and Svay Rieng province (1), it added.

Meanwhile, 68 COVID-19 patients have recovered; bringing the total cured cases to 1,653.

The newly recovered patients are a 40-year-old Cambodian passenger from Singapore and 67 community cases: 61 Cambodians, 4 Chinese, and 2 Vietnamese, said the same source, adding that they all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Cambodia has so far registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. The first fatal case was reported on Mar. 11, 2021.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press