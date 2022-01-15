COVID-19: 45 New Cases Detected; All Omicron

Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of 45 new cases of COVID-19, all of Omicron variant.

Six-teen (16) of the new infections were locally transmitted, while the rest were imported; bringing the tally to 120,773, including 320 Omicron confirmed cases (50 were Omicron community cases), it pointed out.

Meanwhile, it added, 17 more patients have successfully been recovered, and zero new death has been reported for ten days in a row; the total cured and death cases stood at 117,089 and 3,015, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was recorded in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press