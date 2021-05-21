COVID-19: 460 New Infections Reported, including 15 Imported Cases

Cambodia detected 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), of which 15 are imported and the rest are linked to the Feb. 20 Community Event, the Ministry of Health pointed out in a press release this morning.

The tally of COVID-19 in Cambodia now rose to 24,157, the same source added.

At the same time, it continued, 824 more patients have successfully recovered; the total cured cases in the Kingdom thus jumped to 16,524.

Besides, the ministry registered a new coronavirus-related death; bringing the total fatal cases to 165.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly this year due to the Feb. 20 community outbreak.

