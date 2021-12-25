COVID-19: 5 New Cases, 8 New Recoveries, 1 New Death

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cambodia this morning; the national counts rose to 120,445, according to the Ministry of Health.

These are PCR test results, it underlined, adding that 3 of which were imported and the rest were locally transmitted cases.

At the he same time, 8 new recoveries and a new death (not vaccinated) were recorded; bringing the total cured and death cases in the Kingdom to 116,853 and 3,008, respectively.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press