COVID-19: 5 New Recoveries with Only a New Case

Five more patients have recovered from COVID-19, while only a new confirmed case was reported; bringing the total cured cases and infections to 133,172 and 136,260 respectively, according to the Ministry of Health’s press release made public this morning.

The new case is a locally-transmitted Omicron variant, said the same source, stressing that the Omicron tally in Cambodia stood at 15,807, of which 14,457 are Omicron community cases.

Meanwhile, there is no new death case; the death toll in the country thus remains at 3,056.

The first COVID-19 case was detected in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press