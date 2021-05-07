COVID-19: 558 New Cases Registered; Tally 18,179

A total of 558 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Cambodia this morning; the tally thus jumped to 18,179, said a press release of the Ministry of Health.

Of the new cases, one was imported from abroad, the same source pointed out.

The ministry also registered the recovery of 41 more patients from COVID-19; bringing the total number of cured cases in the Kingdom to 6,884, with 114 fatal cases.

Cambodia detected the first coronavirus case in late January 2020. The total confirmed cases have surged quickly due to the Feb. 20, 2021 Community Event.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press