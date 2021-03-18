COVID-19: 58 New Recovered Cases, 36 New Infections Reported in Cambodia

Cambodia registered 58 new patients recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); bringing the total cured cases to 898, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

According to the source, four of the new recovered cases are a Cambodian passenger from Ghana and three Indonesian nationals coming from Indonesia.

The rest, aged between 15 and 71 years old, include 35 Chinese, 12 Cambodians, 5 Vietnamese, 1 Indonesian, and 1 Korean in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Preah Sihanouk and Kandal. They are connected to the Feb. 20 Community Event.

They all have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 36 new positive cases of COVID-19, including a 53-year-old Filipino woman, and 35 locally-transmitted cases: 23 Cambodians, 9 Vietnamese, 2 Chinese, and 1 American. Most of the cases are in Kandal province, and the rest in Phnom Penh.

The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cambodia now stood at 1,541, of which 1,025 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident, including a death case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press