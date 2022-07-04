COVID-19: 6 More Cases Confirmed by PCR Tests

The Ministry of Health has announced the detection of 6 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to its news release this morning.

The new infections are of Omicron variant, of which 5 were locally transmitted, and one was imported.

The tally now jumped to 136,296, of which 133,206 have recovered and 3,056 have passed away.

The Kingdom began to report new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, 2022 after 52 days of zero infection.

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen keeps urging his compatriots to continue carrying out the health safety rules, particularly the Three Dos, Three Don’ts, and to get the booster doses to avoid the family, community and institutional transmission.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

